The year 2025 is coming to an end, and this year several celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their little bundles of joy.
Tiny hands and tiny feet! This year, several celebrities have embraced a wonderful new phase of their lives: parenthood. Some stars publicly shared their joyous news with the world, while others chose to keep it private for a while, waiting for the right moment. Here's a quick look back at the celebrities who became parents in 2025.
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao welcomed a baby girl in November 2025.
The two have always kept their relationship low-key, and their journey into parenthood followed the same warmth. Except for the announcement of their pregnancy and the arrival of their baby, the couple have refrained from sharing any other details.
Parineeti and Raghav are parents to a baby boy, named Neer.
Their marriage blended cinema and politics without ever feeling like spectacle, and they carried that tone into parenthood. The arrival of their baby boy added a sincere and grounded layer to their already private life.
The Shershaah couple became parents to a little girl in July.
Months after the arrival of their baby, the couple announced that they had named their baby, Saraayah. And did you know what the meaning of the name is? It's Princess.
Their fairytale wedding had everyone dreaming, and parenthood simply continued that energy. The two kept things understated, celebrating the milestone with the same quiet elegance that defines them as a couple.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are enjoying their life as new parents. The couple welcomed a baby girl in March 2025.
Athiya and Rahul have always stayed soft spoken, minimal and protective of their personal life. Becoming parents felt like a natural extension of who they are, steady, stylish and never attention seeking.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are new parents in the block! The Bollywood actress gave birth to her first child on Nov 7, in Mumbai.
''Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude we welcome our baby boy. 7th November,2025. Katrina & Vicky,'' the post reads.