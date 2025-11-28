/IFFI 2025 closing ceremony: Rajinikanth honoured for completing 50 years in cinema, Lal Salaam screened



The 56th International Film Festival of India came to an end with a special evening on Friday (Nov 28). After eight days of celebrating world cinema, the curtain of the festival was brought down after bestowing an honour upon superstar Rajinikanth.

After showcasing 240 films from 81 countries, the closing ceremony of the event was attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jahu and festival chairman and renowned director, Shekhar Kapur.

Rajinikanth honoured at IFFI 2025

On the closing day of the festival, superstar Rajinikanth was honoured. Notably, Rajinikanth was set to receive a special honour at the closing ceremony of IFFI as a tribute to his five-decade-long cinematic journey.

Today, the actor was in Goa to attend the ceremony. In the photos shared by the official handle of IFFI, the veteran actor was seen waving at fans. Dressed in matching pants and shirt, the actor was seen smiling and waving as he walked the red carpet of the closing ceremony.

Sharing the picture of the actor, they wrote in the caption,''The red carpet came alive tonight with timeless elegance and effortless charm, capturing every eye in the room. Each step echoed confidence as stories of cinema blended with the spirit of celebration. The spotlight followed the stars, turning moments into memories. Every frame held its own magic, shaped by passion and presence. Another unforgettable night at IFFI, where style meets storytelling.''

As part of the Retrospective Rajinikanth section at the 56th IFFI, the veteran actor’s 2024 movie Lal Salaam was screened. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the Tamil film received a warm and nostalgic response from the audience.

Rajinikanth doesn’t need any introduction, and over the years, his name has become synonymous with films and cinema. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, he went on to become the Thalaiva of millions of people.