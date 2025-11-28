'More toxic than Delhi AQI': Here's what netizens think about Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein

Anand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein is out in theatres, and starring the new pairing of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the expectations from the movie were sky-high. The movie has sparked massive buzz since the announcement, as it was billed as one of the most intense love stories ever witnessed.

The movie, which is the third collaboration between Dhanush and Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, is an intense love drama as it explores the themes of heartbreak, anger, and trauma.

Anand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein: What is it about?

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the movie tells the love story of Shankar, a goon from Delhi University, and Mukti, a short-tempered PhD student. They meet and spend time together, but it’s only the boy who falls for her, not the girl. However, this leads their union to become toxic, and wherever they are, they create havoc. Years later, Shankar becomes a problematic IAF officer who needs counselling for his temper. Their paths collide again, and how the two help each other forms the rest of the story.

The movie, which is said to be in the lines of Raanjhanaa, is totally opposite in terms of story. In this movie, the South star plays the toxic Shankar, far different from his character of Kundan. Kriti has also given a compelling performance.

Apart from Kriti and Dhanush, the movie stars Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

How are netizens reacting to the film?

The movie has opened to mixed reactions. Critics have called the movie a melodrama, saying that it highlights toxicity. However, they have also praised the performances of the lead cast. Speaking of the audience, they have loved the movie and have a totally different opinion.

Taking to X, one user wrote,''#TereIshqMein 4/5 Phenomenal!!!🥲🫶🏻 one of the best movie of 2025 huge applause for both dhanush & kriti sanon she just gave tough performance against dhanush just WOW❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.''

Another user wrote,''@dhanushkrajaabsolutely OWNS every frame with an act that’ll leave you speechless! @kritisanonmatches him stride for stride with a fiery, multi-dimensional turn. @aanandlrai crafts his most daring work yet! This one HITS DIFFERENT🔥.''

However, another user gave a distinct opinion, saying,''I don't know how to explain, but I don't like the characters or what they were doing throughout the entire film, #TereIshqMein. At one point, I even felt like puking in one of #KritiSanon's scenes. But it quietly seeped into my heart, and I fell in love with it.'