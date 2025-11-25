/When Dharmendra revealed how his alcohol consumption affected Sunny Deol: 'hurt look, make me feel guilty'

Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood, is no more. The legendary actor breathed his last on Nov 24 at his residence after suffering from an age-related illness for the past few months. The veteran star's death has left grief and a void in the industry that is impossible to fill.

He started working in the cinema in the 1960s, and with his dapper looks and prolific acting, he quickly became the heartthrob of millions. Dharmendra was one of the actors who had never shied away from speaking his heart, whether it was him expressing the fondness he had for alcohol. However, this fondness was never loved by his elder son Sunny Deol, who was a teetotaler at the time of his debut, and it has been said that he didn’t opt to drink because he hated every time Dharmendra drank.

When Dharmendra revealed Sunny Deol would feel hurt whenever he drank alcohol

Sunny Deol had always expressed his admiration he had for his father. However, before his debut in 1983 with the film Betaab, Dharmendra shared how Sunny had learnt from his mistakes.

Speaking about his son, who was 25 years old when he made his acting debut, the veteran actor said that Sunny doesn’t smoke or drink.



In a chat with Cineblitz, the Sholay actor said, “He has learnt from my mistakes. he said before adding, “Look, he doesn’t smoke and he doesn’t drink'' as if he believed that these were his biggest mistakes.

Recalling how Sunny would feel hurt whenever he saw Dharmendra pouring a drink, he said this was also one of the things that made him feel guilty.

“He has seen me getting drunk, and I remember how hurt he used to look. Unlike Bobby, who comes and tells me, ‘Papa, don’t do this, don’t do that’. Sunny could never say such things to me. But the hurt look on his face when I’d pour a drink would make me feel very guilty. He has seen that drinking does a person no good,” he said.

Apart from alcohol, Dharmednra also said that Sunny is going to avoid affairs. “Likewise, he knows that affairs never do anyone any good. They only come in the way of your work. So Sunny is going to stay away from them,” he said at the time when his personal life was the chat of the country. Sunny's debut happened just three years after Dharmendra married Hema Malini after a long affair, and also had a daughter, Esha.

However, the actor got married to Malini without giving a divorce to his first wife, Prakash Kaur. And until now, he was married to both his wives.