/Amitabh Bachchan writes a moving tribute for Dharmendra: 'Epitome of greatness'

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s death on Monday has left the entire film industry in mourning. Tributes and anecdotes about the actor have been pouring in on social media since Monday afternoon. On Monday night, Amitabh Bachchan took his blog to write a moving tribute to Dharmendra. The two have featured in several films together in the 1970s and 1980s, including the iconic Sholay.

Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to Dharmendra

Big B took his blog to write a warm tribute for his Sholay co-star, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bachchan mentioned how Dharmendra created a huge impact with his films and persona.

“Dharam ji, the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity. He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity underwent changes, not him. His smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession.”

Ending his tribute on a poignant note, Amitabh wrote, “The air about us swings vacant, a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus.”

About Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s on screen pairing

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra first shared screen in Dost in 1974, and followed it up with two hits - Chupke Chupke and Sholay in 1975. They also featured in films like Naseeb, Ram Balram, and Hum Kaun Hain, among other films.

Off-screen, the two actors shared a great bond. Earlier this month, when the ailing Dharmendra was moved back to his Juhu home after a brief stay in hospital, Amitabh Bachchan drove down to his home to visit him.

Dharmendra passes away

Dharmendra died on Monday morning at the age of 89. The actor had been battling ill health for weeks and had been hospitalised earlier this month. He died at his family home in Juhu on 24 November. The veteran actor was cremated at the Pavan Hans Crematorium later in the day. Bachchan, along with son Abhishek and grandson Agastya Nanda, was one of the first few to reach the crematorium along with the Deol family for the late actor’s last rites.