/‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to ‘Ye Dosti’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s hit songs

He was an action star, he was a romantic hero and a comedy king. Dharmendra effortlessly wore multiple hats and refused to stick to one genre in his six-decade-long career. Throughout his long career, he gave his fans some timeless classics. Here are some of his hit songs.
Dharmendra may have been lovingly called ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, owing to his physique and the numerous action movies he featured in, but when one looks at his six-decade-long career, the actor was never restricted by genres. From action films to comedy movies to soft romances to hard-hitting dramas- Dharmendra featured and aced in all his roles.
His buffoonery as the drunkard Veeru in Sholay remains well etched in our mind, just like him wooing Basanti (Hema Malini) in Koi Haseena Jab Ruth Jaati Hai from the same film. Dharmendra featured in innumerable hit songs, which remain classics to date.
As the actor breathed his last on Monday, November 24, scores of heartbroken fans went back to their favourite Dharmendra song- to relive the magic he had created years back, to dance along, to swoon over him and to fall in love.
Movie: Blackmail
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Rajendra Krishnan
Movie: Sholay
Singers: Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey
Music: RD Burman
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Movie: Loafer
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Movie: Dream Girl
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Music: Laxmikant Pyaarelal
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Movie: Sholay
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Music: RD Burman
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Movie: Pratiggya
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Movie: Jeevan Mrityu
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi
Music: Lakmikant Pyarelal.
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Movie: Kahani Kismat Ki
Singer: Kishore Kumar, Rekha
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Rajendra Krishan
Movie: Anpadh
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Music: Madan Mohan
Lyrics: Raja Mehndi Ali Khan
Movie: Shalimar
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Music: RD Burman
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi