/‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to ‘Ye Dosti’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s hit songs

Dharmendra may have been lovingly called ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, owing to his physique and the numerous action movies he featured in, but when one looks at his six-decade-long career, the actor was never restricted by genres. From action films to comedy movies to soft romances to hard-hitting dramas- Dharmendra featured and aced in all his roles.

His buffoonery as the drunkard Veeru in Sholay remains well etched in our mind, just like him wooing Basanti (Hema Malini) in Koi Haseena Jab Ruth Jaati Hai from the same film. Dharmendra featured in innumerable hit songs, which remain classics to date.

As the actor breathed his last on Monday, November 24, scores of heartbroken fans went back to their favourite Dharmendra song- to relive the magic he had created years back, to dance along, to swoon over him and to fall in love.

Here are 10 hit songs featuring legendary actor Dharmendra

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Movie: Blackmail

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Rajendra Krishnan

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Movie: Sholay

Singers: Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey

Music: RD Burman

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

Movie: Loafer

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Dream Girl

Movie: Dream Girl

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: Laxmikant Pyaarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jaati Hai

Movie: Sholay

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: RD Burman

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Main Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana

Movie: Pratiggya

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga

Movie: Jeevan Mrityu

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi

Music: Lakmikant Pyarelal.

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Are Rafta Rafta Dekho

Movie: Kahani Kismat Ki

Singer: Kishore Kumar, Rekha

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Rajendra Krishan

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha

Movie: Anpadh

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Music: Madan Mohan

Lyrics: Raja Mehndi Ali Khan

Hum Bewafa Hargiz Na The

Movie: Shalimar

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: RD Burman

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi