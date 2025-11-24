/With Ikkis set for release, Dharmendra fulfilled his last wish: 'I believe in dying...'

The Bollywood industry and fans are mourning the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, who took his last breath at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hans cremation ground, Mumbai, in the presence of his family. The actor was reportedly sick for over a month and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital before being discharged. But do you know, Dharmendra fulfilled his dream before passing away?

Dharmendra wanted to work till the end

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 1983, Dharmendra opened up about how he wished his journey in cinema to end. When the actor was asked whether he was close to the end of his career, he said, "As an actor, I believe in dying with my boots on. And in that respect, ‘the end’ is certainly nowhere near as far as I can tell you.”

In the conversation, he also described his reduced work at the time as a “deliberate” choice, not a decline. "However, I don't grudge or envy anybody anything. By the grace of God, I have enough films even today, and some of the top producers and banners never think twice about repeating me," the beloved actor further added. "I'm definitely not out. Maybe I have just been a bit out of the news of late because film magazines have new, young stars to gossip about now, but most of the new films you've mentioned have been in a state of production for some time," he told HT.

His last appearance on the big screen

Coincidentally, his last wish came true. Hours before his death was revealed, the makers of Ikkis unveiled Dharmendra’s look from the film. The film starring Agastya Nanda is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The war biopic is based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, and Dharmendra is playing the role of his father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal. Jaideep Ahlawat is also playing an important role in Ikkis.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 25 this year.

Dharmendra's career