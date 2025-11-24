/37 years of hard work and no big award, Dharmendra's honest confession, video goes viral

Dharmendra, an actor and producer primarily known for his work in Hindi films, was widely considered one of the greatest and most handsome film stars in the history of Indian cinema. In a career spanning 65 years, he worked in over 300 films. His journey to the showbiz path was filled with several challenges. But the legendary actor has spoken candidly about not receiving major awards and more. The video from the event soon went viral on social media.

When Dharmendra spoke about not getting major awards

In an old clip from the award event, when Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu presented Dharmendra with a lifetime achievement award in 1997 at the 42nd Filmfare Awards ceremony, the actor said, “It's been 37 years since I started working. Every year, I used to stitch a new suit and find matching ties, hoping I would get an award, but I never got one.”

He further added, "Mera silver, golden jubilee sab hua, but I did not get an award. Then after a few years, I gave up. I decided that I would attend the function wearing a T-shirt and shorts, ya kachcha pahen ke chala jaunga."

In another old interview with PTI, when Dharmendra was asked, 'Why did you not receive any awards?' He said, “Generally, receiving lifetime achievement awards means retirement. But I won't sit back. I don't want to comment on why I did not get an award. But I think I deserved it for Phool aur Patthar, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Pratigya, Sholay, and Naya Zamana, among several others.”

Dharmendra's journey to stardom in Bollywood

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, and achieved greater stardom in later years, being dubbed India's "He-Man" for several of his on-screen roles in Hindi films. He consistently starred in several successful Hindi films from the late 1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many more.