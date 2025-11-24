/Sholay, Dharamveer, Satyakam: 10 golden films of Dharmendra that defined impressive career

In the 1974 film, the story focuses on the true friendship of Maanav, played by Dharmendra, who befriends Gopichand, played by Shatrughan Sinha, who is a thief. The story continues with Maanav, who tries to make a change in Gopichand's life by getting him a job in a good company. Then comes Hema Malini, who plays Kaajal, the daughter of a rich businessman. She is a spoiled brat who falls in love with Maanav and brings complexity to the friendship between Dharmendra's and Shatrughan Sinha's characters.