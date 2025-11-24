/Dharmendra dies at 89: Meet the legend's first wife Prakash Kaur, The journey of their 71 years long marriage

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai on Monday, November 24. He had been ill for a long time and was hospitalised for breathing issues before being discharged. Known as Bollywood’s "He-Man", the actor has impressed generations with his performances in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Phool Aur Patthar, and his on-screen romance with Hema Malini remains iconic even today. But do you know about his first wife, Prakash Kaur, who was married to the actor for over 71 years?

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at 19

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Known for living away from the limelight, Prakash Kaur got married to Dharam Singh Deol in 1954. It was an arranged marriage, and the actor was just 19 at the time. They welcomed four children together: actors Sunny-Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta, who also stayed away from Bollywood like their mother. While Dharmendra moved to Mumbai for his dream to become an actor, Kaur took care of the family at home.

Dharmendra's second marriage to Hema Malini

It was in the 1970s when the actor fell in love with his co-star in several films, Hema Malini. He married the actress in 1980, which gained a lot of attention among fans. He did not divorce his wife before marrying again, but reports suggest that Dharmendra converted to Islam for it.

When Prakash Kaur defended Dharmendra

In an interview with Stardust, she first defended the actor, saying, "He is the first love and the last man in my life… however far he may be from me, if I need him, I know he’ll be there. I have not lost my trust in him." She also criticized the industry for calling him “womaniser” when extra-marital relationships were common in Bollywood. She also added, "Any man would have preferred Hema over me."

Also Read: Indian cinema legendDharmendrapasses away at 89

In another interview, their son Bobby Deol had revealed that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur were living together peacefully at their Khandala farmhouse before his health started degrading. The couple also celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June 2025.