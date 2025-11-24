/Indian cinema legend Dharmendra passes away at 89

Legendary Hindi film actorDharmendrais dead. The iconic actor who has given India films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Phool Aur Patthar, and Dharamveer died in Mumbai after age-related ailments on Monday, November 24. The actor was hospitalised for a routine health check-up earlier this month. However, he was re-admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 as his condition deteriorated. Several media reports indicated that he was put on a ventilator. The actor was discharged later as his family wanted his treatment to be done at his home. Dharmendrawas just a few weeks short of turning 90.

Earlier on Monday morning, an ambulance was spotted exiting the actor's Juhu residence which sparked speculations around the ailing actor's health. Later several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and members of Deol Family were seen arriving at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai for the actor's last rites, confirming the news of his demise.

The actor made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere after winning a talent contest the previous year, organized by the Filmfare magazine. Born asDharmendraKewal Krishan Deol in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab, British India on 8 December 1935, he was the son of a school headmaster father and a homemaker mother,Dharmendramarried Prakash Kaur in 1954. He also married actress Hema Malini in the early 1980s but never divorced his first wife.

The actor is considered one of the most influential figures of Indian cinema and has had an admirable career spanning over five decades. He was considered one of the most handsome men in the world during his early career and is widely known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood.

The actor was known for his versatility. While most remember him for his action films, he also played lead roles in films like Satyakam, dabbled in comedy in Chupke Chupke and even played supporting roles in films like Bandini.

Dharmendrawas also a producer, whose banner Vijayta Films backed several blockbuster films like Betaab, Ghayal, Barsaat. The actor recently revived his career and played a key role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He was also part of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which is slated for a Christmas release, will now beDharmendra's last film.

The actor is survived by two wives and six children.