/Ikkis: Makers release new poster featuring legendary actor Dharmendra | See pic

After the recent health scare, veteran actor Dharmendra is officially making a comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming war drama Ikkis. Starring alongside Agastya Nanda, the 89-year-old star plays Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Sriram Raghavan’s film is slated to release on Christmas this year, and it is based on India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Dharmendra in Ikkis

Sharing the poster on Monday, Maddock Films wrote, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier.

One timeless legend brings us the story of another." In the newly released poster, Dharmendra appears as an emotional avatar, and fans eagerly await his appearance in the film.

In another motion poster, the actor lends his voice in a dialogue, "Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega," which has taken over the internet.

About Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal

Agastya Nanda is playing the role of Arun Khetarpal, a 21-year-old Indian Army officer who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in 1971. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his courage and bravery, making him the youngest recipient of the honour. Another poster was also unveiled by the makers that said, “A father’s worst nightmare became a nation’s chance to dream again.”

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Ikkis is co-written by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, and Pooja Ladha Surti. Alongside Dharmendra and Nanda, the cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher.