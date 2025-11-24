/Salim Khan birthday special: Top 7 iconic movies written by the legendary writer streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Salim Khan delivered multiple hits in Bollywood. Along with his writing partner, Javed Akhtar, the duo evolved Bollywood screenwriting with naturalism and more authenticity. Settled new benchmarks in Hindi Cinema with their iconic films such as Sholay, Deewar, Don and more.
Salim Khan turned 90 this year. Khan is a great screenwriter, actor, and film producer. He is an Indian cinema legend known for creating Bollywood's biggest hits through his exceptional writing. From depicting the friendship between Jai and Veeru in Sholay to crafting the story of an invisible superhero in Mr India, Salim Khan’s writing made every role iconic. Let's revisit some of his written movies, which continue to hold a place in every individual's heart.
Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, created iconic characters Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. It is a story of friendship between two ex-convicts, Jai and Veeru, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to nab the dreaded bandit Gabbar Singh.
Directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the story revolves around Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who turns his fate into crime, while Ravi, played by Shashi Kapoor, his younger brother, becomes an honest police officer. An invisible wall grows between them, with both having varied experiences, values, and life paths.
The film centres on the dual role of Hema Malini as Seeta and Geeta. Both are sisters and were separated at the time of their birth. The story begins with one twin who gets tortured by her ruthless aunt, and the other twin who grows up as a street performer.
A highly acclaimed movie written by the legendary Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Don features Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay, a street performer. The story takes a turn when Vijay finds out about a lookalike of himself, Don. Vijay faces trouble with his double life, which also includes danger from Don's enemies.
Written by Salim-Javed, the movie stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. It centres on Arun, who lives with orphaned children, and is harassed by a gangster who is planning to take over his house. A dramatic turn comes when one of the children dies, which leads Arun to use his father's invention, an invisibility watch, to fight off the villain.
Rajesh Khanna as Raju, who is rescued by four elephants. Meanwhile, he begins to love and become attached to his four elephants. However, his life becomes complicated when he marries Tanu. She puts a condition, while fearing for her child, by telling him to choose between the animals and his family.
Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. The story follows a Business tycoon, Raj Kumar, who dumped a girl named Shanti, his first love, to marry a rich woman. Later, Vijay, an illegitimate son, comes to help her mother seek revenge from Raj.