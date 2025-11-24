/Salim Khan birthday special: Top 7 iconic movies written by the legendary writer streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Written by Salim-Javed, the movie stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. It centres on Arun, who lives with orphaned children, and is harassed by a gangster who is planning to take over his house. A dramatic turn comes when one of the children dies, which leads Arun to use his father's invention, an invisibility watch, to fight off the villain.