/OTT releases this week (24- 30 Nov 2025): Stranger Things 5 to Pet Detective-Full list of new films and series on Netflix, Prime Video & more

With November coming to an end, OTT platforms are gearing up with some of the most exciting releases of the month. From the highly awaited Stranger Things Season 5, which marks the end for Netflix’s iconic sci-fi saga to Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, the list of the OTT releases this week is long as well as interesting. Here's the list of new OTT releases this week (November 24 to 30, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more.

Bollywood OTT releases this week

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Release date: November 27

Where to watch: Netflix

This rom-com starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is about Sunny and Tulsi, who team up to ruin their exes’ destination wedding. Though it began as a revenge plan, in no time it turned into a quirky and emotional journey.

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada OTT releases this week

Aaryan

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: Netflix

If you are looking for a psychological thriller to watch this week, Aaryan on Netflix is one of the best options. The plot revolves around Azhagar, a struggling writer. One day he storms into a TV studio and confesses to plotting five “perfect crimes” in five days.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Release date: November 27

Where to watch: Prime Video

This is the prequel of the famous original Kantara, which is set in the pre-colonial Karnataka under the Kadamba dynasty. It showcases the story of Berme, an abandoned boy raised by a tribal community. He transforms into a warrior chosen by divine spirits when a prince disturbs the peace of his community's sacred land.

Regai

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: ZEE5

Inspired by Rajesh Kumar’s works, this crime thriller showcases the story of SI Vetri, who finds a severed hand hidden in melting ice. The mystery deepens as the investigation leads to vanished victims, illegal medical trials, and a dangerous criminal network.

Pet Detective

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: ZEE5

In this Malayalam film, Sharaf U Dheen stars Tony Jose Alula, who is a blundering private detective. He takes on a simple missing-pet case to impress his crush, but lands in a wild investigation involving kidnappers, smugglers, mafia dons, and a missing child.

International OTT releases this week

Bel Air Season 4

Release date: November 25

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In season 4, fans will witness the Banks family moving into a transformative year. Will navigate expectations about his future, Carlton deals with the consequences of past decisions, and Aunt Viv’s late pregnancy changes the whole family dynamics.

Jingle Bell Heist

Release date: November 26

Where to watch: Netflix

Packed with Holiday fun, this rom-com is perfect to welcome Christmas. The story revolves around two desperate thieves who attempt to rob a famous London department store on Christmas Eve. But the plot takes a turn when their unlikely partnership converts into romance.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Release date: November 24

Where to watch: Netflix

The actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, is all set to return for an hour-long special. He will be exploring the absurdities of midlife, starting from family chaos to injury-prone adulthood. Fans can expect the classic Hart-style humour in the special.

Born Hungry

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tracing the life of chef Sash Simpson, this documentary is a package of memories and cultural identity. The Toronto chef was born in India but was adopted by a Canadian couple. He comes back to the country in search of his biological family.

Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 1

Release date: November 27

Where to watch: Netflix

Finally, the most-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 is here. Set in 1987, Volume 1 brings fans one year after the catastrophic Rift events. Hawkins is under quarantine, and Eleven is in hiding. With the mission to find Vecna, the group faces the biggest challenge of their lives. Another interesting part of this season is Will’s connection to Vecna.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: Netflix

This is an investigative documentary that showcases the story of a decades-old mystery behind the “Napalm Girl” Vietnam War photograph. Fans will witness a team of journalists who reopen the case after claims were made that a local Vietnamese photographer, not the credited AP photographer, was the real creator.

Left-Handed Girl

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: Netflix

This marks the official Oscar entry of Taiwan. It is a drama that follows a single mother who moves to Taipei with her two daughters. They run a night-market stall, and the film explores resilience, family bonds, and the immigrant experience.

Bengali OTT releases this week

Raktabeej 2

Release date: November 28

Where to watch: ZEE5