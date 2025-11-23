/Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: When & where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's wedding rom-com

Are you ready to watch the humorous chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on OTT? Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set for its digital premiere next week. This romantic comedy, which was released in theatres during the festive season, received mixed reviews from fans and critics. As per reports, the Dharma Productions film is slated to arrive on Netflix on November 27, 2025.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this rom-com presents a combination of family drama, wedding chaos, humour, and romance. Though not officially confirmed, Times Entertainment states that Netflix will most likely get the rights to stream the film.

About the film

The film is set amid vibrant colours of a traditional wedding and follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who are ex-lovers pretending to date each other to win back or confront their respective partners. But the twist comes when their plan leads them into a series of emotional conflicts and humorous incidents.

The film's cast

Alongside Varun and Janhvi, the film's cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The film's music album has had a separate fanbase since its release. Tracks like “Panwadi” and “Bijuria” are still audience favourites and are loved for their choreography and festival flavour.

Box office

Reportedly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected around ₹98.35 crore worldwide. Its box office journey was slowed due to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1.