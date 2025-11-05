Google Preferred
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 12:32 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 12:32 IST
Border 2: Varun Dhawan's soldier avatar in the battlefield is fierce & intense

Varun Dhawan in Border Photograph: (IG/Varun Dhawan)

Story highlights

​Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings back Sunny Deol from the original classic movie, along with a new set of stars: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

In the history of Indian cinema, JP Dutta's Border holds the status of a cult classic. After more than two decades, the sequel to the movie, also named Border 2, is set to be released. As the world waits for another patriotic thriller, the makers of Border 2 have released the first poster of actor Varun Dhawan.

​Twenty-nine years later, Border 2 is set to be released with only Sunny Deol from the original cast joining the new group of soldiers, which includes Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty playing pivotal roles.

Border 2: Varun Dhawan's first look out!

​The action-thriller is set to be released in theatres on January 23, 2026, days ahead of India’s Republic Day. Starting the tease for the new releases, the makers have unveiled the first poster of Varun, who is playing one of the soldiers.

The poster shows Dhawan in a hard-hitting and intense portrayal of an Indian soldier on the battlefield; captured in an action-charged frame with a gun in hand, embodying the courage and spirit of the nation’s heroes.

Clad in his army uniform with a fierce look, Varun’s poster reflects the strength and emotion of Border 2, presenting the actor in a never-before-seen avatar.

​Varun's first look reveal comes after Sunny Deol's look was previously shared.

​More about Border and the Sequel

​Released in 1997, the epic war film captured the hearts of millions of Indians with the courageous

story that the movie narrates.

​Set during the 1971 war, Border was headlined by Deol and centred around a group of soldiers who fought in the region of Longewala, where a small battalion of Indian soldiers faced a large force of Pakistani troops.

​Border 2: What we know about it

​Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie brings together a powerful ensemble led by Deol, Varun, Diljit, Ahan, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Production is handled by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

​The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

