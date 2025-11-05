/₹4 lakh saffron in a ₹5 pouch? Salman Khan faces legal row for endorsing 'misleading' pan masala ads

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been embroiled in a legal row after a complaint was filed against him for "misleading consumers." According to ANI, the Kota District Consumer Protection Court has issued notices to the actor for endorsing a pan masala brand that allegedly misleads customers through advertisements. A formal response is expected from both Salman and the manufacturer.

What's the matter

Reportedly, the petition was filed by senior BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey and who states that the brand's promotional material claims about having “saffron-infused pan masala” products, which is “illogical” and “deceptive” for consumers.

"Saffron costs nearly ₹4 lakh per kilogram. How can it be in a pouch that costs ₹5? People are being misled," the complaint said. He further mentions the consequences of such misleading advertisements on young consumers, who are influenced to use pan masala, leading to serious health issues.

Salman Khan has endorsed and been a part of advertisements for Rajshree Elaichi, who also markets the pan masala of the company under the same brand umbrella.

“Young people are falling victim to cancer by being attracted towards eating pan masala in the name of cardamom and kesar. Salman Khan is a role model for many. Celebrities in other countries don’t even promote cold drinks, but here they are promoting pan masala,” the petitioner said to ANI, demanding to ban on the advertisement campaign of Rajshree Pan Masala, which has Salman Khan as the brand ambassador.

Honey also demanded that the National Film Awards given to Salman Khan for Chillar Party (Best Children’s Film, 2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, 2016) should be taken from him on moral grounds for allegedly promoting a harmful product.

Court seeks response from Salman Khan

After the complaint was filed, the Kota Consumer Court issued notices to the actor as well as the brand, and they are expected to submit a formal response before the date of the next hearing, which is on November 27, 2025.