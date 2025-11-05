/Organisers on Madhuri Dixit's 3-hour late arrival at Canada show: 'Her team misinformed'

Actor Madhuri Dixit is facing backlash over her live show Dil se...Madhuri in Toronto. The event sparked a heated debate on social media, with netizens calling it a waste of money. Attendees slammed the actress for arriving nearly three hours late.

The organisers, True Sound Live Ltd., issued a statement clarifying that the event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring Indian Idol singers.

However, Dixit's delayed stage appearance was because of her management team's misinformation about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 pm. The event at the Great Canadian Casino Resort started at 7:30 pm, but the actress arrived at 10 PM, leaving fans frustrated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What has been said about the backlash around Madhuri Dixit's show?

After the show was embroiled in controversy for being misleading and not turning out as it was marketed, the organisers have reportedly issued a statement saying that the event commenced on time and went exactly as scheduled. However, it was Dixit's team that was responsible for the delay.

''"We at True Sound Live Ltd. would like to clarify the facts regarding the recent Madhuri Dixit - The Golden Girl of Bollywood show held in Toronto, following misleading social media commentary,'' the statement read, as per HT.

“The event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as scheduled,” they added.

On Dixit's delayed stage appearance, the organisers blamed Dixit's management team for misinformation about the call time and due to which, she arrived late on stage at around 10 pm.

''The show’s format, as shared with Madhuri Dixit’s management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM followed by Madhuri’s 60-minute performance segment. However, despite our production team’s readiness and communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM,” they said. “This delay was completely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd.”

Further adding to the confusion, some backstage individuals prioritised personal video shoots over participating in the event's smooth coordination.

It added, "We also want to clarify that certain backstage individuals, including Shreya Gupta, were preoccupied with personal video recordings instead of supporting the artist’s timely coordination, which further added to the confusion. Attached videos clearly show Madhuri Dixit’s on-stage presence and performance, and we invite the public to view the footage and judge objectively," it further said.

They added that their company fulfilled,'' every contractual and logistical responsibility.

Backlash on Madhuri Dixit's show

Held at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 2, the show, billed as a full concert, was more of a talk show with a dance segment featuring Madhuri. Several videos from the night have gone viral, with the attendees criticising the show as a complete waste of time.

Voicing disappointment, many people walked out of the show even before it ended.

"This was the worst show ever. So unorganised. Advertisement didn’t say she was just going to chat and dance 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organised by the promoters. So many people walked out. People were yelling for refunds. Doesn’t matter that she is a beautiful actress and person, everyone who went to the show has to agree it was poorly organised (sic)," one user commented.