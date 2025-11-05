/Ryan Reynolds is the new villain of Netflix’s live-action Eloise adaptation

Netflix is all set to bring another childhood classic to life, and this time, fans will witness Eloise with a live-action feature. Written by Kay Thompson, the popular children’s book series is illustrated by Hilary Knight. But that's not all. Ryan Reynolds is joining the cast as a brand-new villain, and the role is created especially for the adaptation.

The OTT giant has revealed that young actor Mae Schenk is cast to lead the film as the mischievous, imaginative six-year-old Eloise alongside Reynolds, who will be featured as the original antagonist not mentioned in the books.

Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, further details about the characters have not been announced yet, but it's already creating a buzz among the fans.

Based on the bestselling books, the film will be an "original adventure," but the story will take inspiration from the novels and Hilary Knight’s illustrations. For the first time in decades, the franchise is going to get a big screen adaptation, and the makers have planned to introduce some elements for the modern audience.

Behind the scenes

Director Amy Sherman-Palladino is the award-winning creator of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and she has also co-written the script with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

"When Amy introduced us to Mae Schenk, we knew instantly she was Eloise, she’s got the spark, the wit, and just the right amount of mischief. We’re excited to introduce her to the world," producers Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau said.

Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effortlds will produce Eloise alongside MRC and Handmade Films. Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Linda Woolverton will serve as producers, with Molly Milstein as executive producer.

About the Eloise franchise

The first book was published in 1955; since then, it has been a hit. The story follows a precocious girl living on the top floor of New York’s Plaza Hotel with her nanny, pug Weenie, and turtle Skipperdee. Two TV movies named Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime, and an animated series were also made in 2003, inspired by the books.

Schedule for filming Eloise

As per reports, the shooting will begin in November 2025 in London, and further details, along with the release date, will be shared by Netflix in the coming months as production starts.

