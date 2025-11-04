/Diane Ladd dies at 89: Oscar-nominated actress' net worth, family and iconic roles in Hollywood

Ladd was among the few actresses who left their mark in both the film and TV industries. Her performance earned three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress: Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), Wild at Heart (1990), and Rambling Rose (1991). Her other memorable roles include Chinatown (1974), Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), and Primary Colors (1998). She was also announced the Golden Globe winner for her role in the TV show Alice. Diane also tried her hand behind the camera and directed the 1996 film Mrs. Munck. She wrote multiple books, including the memoir Spiraling Through the School of Life.