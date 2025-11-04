/Diane Ladd dies at 89: Oscar-nominated actress' net worth, family and iconic roles in Hollywood

Diane Ladd had left a legacy behind after passing away on Monday. Let's take a look at her love life, children, net worth, and the most iconic roles that made her popular.
Renowned Hollywood actress Diane Ladd passed away at the age of 89 on November 3, 2025. Popular for her fierce and funny roles in both television and the big screen, the three-time Oscar nominee left behind a legacy of unforgettable performances. Let's take a look at her net worth, family, love life, and best films.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of her death, Diane Ladd had an estimated wealth of $10 million. A major part of her income came from her six-decade career in film, television, stage, writing, and directing. Diane also invested in real estate. SAs per reports, she and her husband, Robert Hunter, bought a 2.5-acre estate in Ojai, California, for $1.1 million in 1998, and later sold it for $3.1 million in 2021.
The actress had two daughters with her first husband, Bruce Dern. Diane Elizabeth Dern tragically died at the age of 18 months in a drowning accident. The second daughter, Laura Dern, grew up to become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses. The mother and daughter duo have also worked together on projects like Wild at Heart (1990), Rambling Rose (1991), and published a book called Honey, Baby, Mine. Ladd is survived by her daughter, Laura Dern, and her grandchildren, Ellery and Jaya Harper.
Diane's first marriage was to actor Bruce Dern (m. 1960–1969), whom she met while performing Off-Broadway. However, after the death of their daughter, Diane Elizabeth Dern, their shared grief strained the marriage. The divorce was finalised in 1969, but years later, they became good friends and worked together on several projects. In 2010, Bruce, Diane, and Laura made history by becoming the first father-mother-child trio to receive adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ladd's second marriage was in 1969 to businessman William Shea Jr., son of the man for whom New York’s Shea Stadium was named. They divorced after eight years in 1977. Then on Valentine’s Day in 1999, Diane tied the knot with PepsiCo executive Robert Charles Hunter in a star-studded ceremony. The marriage continued until Hunter died in 2024.
Ladd was among the few actresses who left their mark in both the film and TV industries. Her performance earned three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress: Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), Wild at Heart (1990), and Rambling Rose (1991). Her other memorable roles include Chinatown (1974), Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), and Primary Colors (1998). She was also announced the Golden Globe winner for her role in the TV show Alice. Diane also tried her hand behind the camera and directed the 1996 film Mrs. Munck. She wrote multiple books, including the memoir Spiraling Through the School of Life.