/Squid Game to Lupin: 7 must watch international web series on Netflix to binge-watch today

Nothing gives more happiness than binge-watching your favourite web series on OTTs. Speaking particularly about Netflix, the streaming platform has plenty of options for everyone. Whether you are in the mood for a crime thriller or rom-coms, the OTT giant will never run out of options. But if you are confused or looking for some international shows to enjoy with your friends and family, here are the seven best non-English shows on Netflix. So, grab your popcorn and sit tight in front of your screen.

