/Squid Game to Lupin: 7 must watch international web series on Netflix to binge-watch today

Are you looking for some international shows to watch with your friends? Here are the seven best non-English web series on Netflix that will grab your attention till the end with their unpredictable stories. From Squid Game to Genie, Make a Wish, there's something for everyone.
Nothing gives more happiness than binge-watching your favourite web series on OTTs. Speaking particularly about Netflix, the streaming platform has plenty of options for everyone. Whether you are in the mood for a crime thriller or rom-coms, the OTT giant will never run out of options. But if you are confused or looking for some international shows to enjoy with your friends and family, here are the seven best non-English shows on Netflix. So, grab your popcorn and sit tight in front of your screen.
This Korean survival thriller on Netflix has three seasons in total, and each one of them will keep you hooked to the screen. The story revolves around a secret contest in which 456 players, who are struggling financially, take part. They risk their lives to play a series of children's games, and at the end, one player among all wins a huge amount of money. The prize is tempting, but with deadly high stakes.
In this Spanish crime thriller, an unusual group of thieves takes hostages and locks themselves in a bank in Spain. Guided by an extremely intelligent yet criminal mastermind, they manipulate the police to carry out the plan to steal 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. With its first season released in 2017, it is one of the most loved shows on Netflix. There are five seasons in total, and the music in this series was also loved by the fans.
With three seasons, this French mystery thriller television series dumps the real-world rules in the trash when the time is not right. The story revolves around Assane Diop, who is turned into a master thief to destroy the wealthy and powerful Pellegrini family, who wrongly framed his father for stealing a diamond necklace. It follows how Diop executes his heists and attempts to expose the Pellegrinis in the game of cat and mouse.
This Norwegian disaster drama miniseries is said to be inspired by the Cumbre Vieja tsunami hazard hypothesis and partially based on the 2021 Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption. It is a story about a family enjoying a vacation in La Palma, and suddenly, a disaster changes their lives when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption. With just four episodes, it is ideal for fans who don't want to sit for long.
This three-season Mexican crime drama series revolves around a man called Alex. The story follows his release from prison for a crime he did not commit. After getting out of jail, he goes on a mission to find the truth about his sister Sara's death and further plans to take revenge on the wealthy Lazcano family, who he believes are responsible. As the series moves forward, Alex uncovers hidden secrets, lies, and corruption within the family and beyond.
Released in 2025, this Korean rom-com series revolves around a woman named Ka-young. She is emotionally cold and has psychopathic tendencies, but the story takes a turn when she unknowingly awakens a genie called Iblis from a 1,000-year slumber. Assigned to grant three wishes to his master, the plot navigates to an unexpected romance. Later, it is revealed that the genie is Satan in disguise, who is on a mission to prove humans can be corrupted. But the relationship gets complicated when he realises that Ka-young is the reincarnation of someone from his past.
With three seasons, this Japanese science fiction survival action series showcases the life of a group of people led by a gamer named Arisu. They are transported to an empty and parallel version of Tokyo. To survive and avoid being executed, they take part in a series of deadly games, and the difficulty of each one is represented by playing cards. Besides this challenge, they are also looking for clues to solve the mystery of how they got trapped and a way to escape.