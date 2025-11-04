/Is Dakota Johnson 'slowly dating again' after ending eight-year relationship with Chris Martin?

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, popular for 50 Shades of Grey, appears to have been struck by Cupid once again. After her breakup from an 8-year-long relationship with Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin, the 36-year-old actress is reportedly easing back into dating. According to a report, Dakota is happier than she has been in years.

PEOPLE's report states that the actress has begun "slowly dating again," after ending her relationship with the renowned singer in June. "Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final," the report further added.

However, details about Dakota's boyfriend have not been revealed yet.

Dakota Johnson's eight-year relationship with Chris Martin

As per multiple reports, the duo had quietly ended their eight-year relationship in June 2025. Though they never publicly confirmed plans to get married, there was occasional speculation about their engagement. Johnson and Martin reportedly began dating in 2017, and amid several roadblocks, the actress once believed they could work through their differences.

However, she is now “fulfilled” and ready to move forward. “She’s busy, fulfilled, and she’s moved on,” an insider told PEOPLE. The report further added that their breakup wasn’t a shock for those who were close to them, as "they’d had the same problems for a long time."

Not so long after the breakup, Dakota appeared on the Today show, where she was asked what her non-negotiable would be if she ever used a matchmaker. To which she replied, "Like, not an a--h---?" went viral among her fans.

Is Chris Martin moving on too?

Interestingly, Chris Martin has moved on, too, and the singer has recently been linked to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who parted ways with ex-husband Joe Jonas in 2024. According to a Daily Mail report, the two were spotted on a "secret date." However, neither Turner nor Martin has publicly commented.

Dakota Johnson's professional work front

Dakota's latest project was Materialists and romantic comedy Splitsville. She is also set to make her directorial debut with A Tree Is Blue, co-starring Jessica Alba and pop star Charli XCX.