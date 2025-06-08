/Chris Martin's shoutout for Dakota Johnson's film Materialists amid break up rumours | Watch

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are grabbing the limelight for their breakup rumors after 8 years of on-and-off relationship. Amid this, Chris Martin made fans go into a frenzy after his shoutout for Dakota's upcoming film Materialists. The video has since then gone viral on social media.

Chris Martin's big cheer for Dakota Johnson, fans react

An Instagram page shared a video in which, Chris Martin gave reference to Dakota's film unexpectedly at the sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium. He said, "Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don't forget to see Materialists! We love you.

For the unversed, this comes after reports of them splitting for good after eight years of on-off relationship. As per reports, the main reason for the split is the 13-year age gap between them and also having different views on having children.

For the unversed, Materialists will be releasing in cinemas on June 13, 2025. The film will also star Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in key roles.

Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson's relationship timeline

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly began dating in 2017. In October 2017, the duo were spotted enjoying sushi, while being on a romantic date at an LA restaurant.

In 2018, Dakota’s mother, Melanie Griffith, also opened up about her daughter’s love life and said that she adores Chris Martin. "I adore him!," Griffith said, during the Global Gift Foundation USA Women's Empowerment Luncheon. “She is very private about her life and I respect that.”

In February 2020, the two were seen sharing screen space for Coldplay's music video for "Cry Cry Cry”. Johnson was first seen wearing her massive engagement ring in December 2020; however, they didn't officially confirm the engagement till March 2024.

In 2014, Paltrow announced their separation in a statement, which read, "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate.” Martin and Paltrow share two kids, Apple, 9, and Moses, 7.