/Black Panther: Will Ryan Gosling be the new face of Marvel film? Internet reacts

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has established himself as one of the most popular and bankable actors in the showbiz industry. Several big franchises are in line for releases and netizens are eagerly waiting for the release. Now, there are reports are doing rounds on social media that the actor might be part of the Black Panther franchise.

Is Ryan Gosling part of Black Panther? Internet reacts

Several reports are indicating that a meme has kickstarted rumors that Ryan Gosling could star as Black Panther. But, the new twist is that there is a new development in Marvel Knight: The World to Come, so there might be a possibility.

In the 2025 issue, the Ketema, the new Black Panther after T'Challa, had unmasked himself to reveal that he was white. This revelation might not be distant as seems that Ryan Gosling will be part of the most popular franchise. However, the makers and Ryan Gosling are yet to confirm.

Soon, this news exploded and fans took to social media to express their excitement. One user wrote, "I hope this is true lmao, imagine the crying libs". Another user wrote, "It's okay. We can do anything and kill it effortlessly. Can't wait to see who plays one of these popular characters". "A white-black panther, okay?", wrote the third user.

For the Black Panther was first released in 2018 and the titular role was played by Chadwick Boseman. Other cast include Letitia Wright, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke among others. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in 2022.

Ryan Gosling's rise to stardom

Ryan Gosling is an actor, writer and producer. He began his acting career when he was 13 with The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and then went on to appear in other programs including Are You Afraid of the Dark? And Goosebumps among others.

His notable works include Barbie, First Man, The Gray Man, The Fall Guy, Drive, The Ides of March, Gangster Squad, ReGeneration, All Good Things, White Shadow, and Lost River among others.