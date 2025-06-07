Bella Ramsey reportedly eyed for a role in the MCU's X-Men reboot

Bella Ramsey, who stars in HBO Max's The Last of Us, is rumoured to be eyed for a key role in the MCU's planned X-Men saga. There have been multiple reports suggesting that Marvel Studios is auditioning actors to play iconic X-Men characters, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Speculation points to Kitty Pryde

According to a report by ComicBookMovie, the studio is considering Bella Ramsey for a role in the upcoming X-Men reboot. Online speculation suggests she may be cast as Kitty Pryde, a character previously portrayed by Elliot Page in earlier X-Men films. Ramsey was most recently seen in the second season of The Last of Us, which is based on the popular video game franchise and set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly pandemic.

X-Men casting rumours

In addition to Ramsey, rumours indicate that Marvel is interested in casting Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston as Professor X. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Denzel Washington has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3, with speculation suggesting he could play the mutant Magneto.

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier is reported to be in talks with Marvel to helm its planned X-Men movie. The MCU's X-Men movie is set after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars(2027), and recent reports have claimed that Kevin Feige has a 10-year plan for its mutant superheroes.

Phase Six of the MCU

MCU fans may have to wait until the release of Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 for official X-Men casting announcements. The film will feature a crossover with the original X-Men cast, who will team up with the Avengers to battle Doctor Doom. Meanwhile, Phase 6 of the MCU is set to begin in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will introduce Marvel’s First Family to the cinematic universe. The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.