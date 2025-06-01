'There’ll be more': The MCU isn't done with the Eternals, claims insider

The Eternals was Marvel Studios' attempt at a replacement superhero team following the release of Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately for the studio, despite an impressive star cast and Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao at the helm, the movie ended up underperforming at the box office. Since then, there has been no sign of them in the MCU.

The Eternals may return

Well, that may be about to change. According to insider Alex Perez, the studio still has plans for the Eternals, and fans can expect to see them in a future project. Speaking on his Discord server about the Eternals, he said, "The Eternals are not done for. There’ll be more about it in the next saga."

Now, it remains to be seen who among the star cast will return or if the studio might recast the roles. But we do know that the next saga, after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, will see the MCU shift its focus to the X-Men and introduce a new team of mutants into their existing universe.

X-Men and The Fantastic Four take centre stage

While that is still a ways away, we will be seeing more of the X-Men in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, where the cast of the original X-Men movies will reprise their roles and team up with the Avengers and the Fantastic Four to stop Doctor Doom.

This is reportedly a one-off appearance for the original X-Men and is said to be a sendoff to the characters before the planned reboot. For now, we will have to wait till the release of Doomsday in December 2026 to find out more about Marvel’s future plans for the Eternals and the X-Men.

Phase 6 begins With The Fantastic Four

Meanwhile, Phase 6 of the MCU will kick off in July with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie will introduce Marvel's First Family into the MCU and stars Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be hitting the big screen worldwide on July 25, 2025.

