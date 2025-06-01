Netflix Tudum 2025: Wednesday showrunners release the first 6 minutes from season 2|Watch

Good news, Wednesday fans! During Netflix's Tudum 2025, the streaming giant shared a 6-minute clip from the upcoming second season of the show. The new clip gave us a glimpse into the opening minutes of the highly anticipated season.

Speaking about the new season, co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, “This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

In the new season, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is on the trail of a serial killer called the Doll Collector, played by Haley Joel Osment, who has made Nevermore Academy his new hunting ground. The second season will be split into two parts, each consisting of four episodes. Part one will drop on Netflix on August 6, and part two will be available on September 3.

What is Wednesday about?

Based on the Addams Family comics, the show focuses on the family's daughter, Wednesday, who is sent to Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her school. Nevermore is a special school for monstrous outcasts. In the first season, Wednesday, with the help of her friends, uncovers an old secret and stops a vicious killer.

The official synopsis of season 2 reads, "Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

An ensemble cast

The cast of the show includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Naomi J. Ogawa.

The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 will be available on August 6, 2025.