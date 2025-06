(Photograph: WION Web Team )

How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Weaves History, Emotion & Style Through Costume

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undeniably one of the finest and most visionary filmmakers in Indian cinema. His mastery lies in creating grand, immersive cinematic universes that blend opulence with authenticity. No one matches his ability to transport audiences through time. His contribution to Indian cinema echoes the brilliance of legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, Mehboob Khan, Guru Dutt, V. Shantaram, and Kamal Amrohi. Like them, Bhansali’s films transcend time and genre, weaving unforgettable characters, powerful emotions, and layered narratives. One of the most defining elements of his storytelling is costume design, each garment is historically rooted, meticulously styled, and narratively symbolic. From Devdas to Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani to Heeramandi, Bhansali’s costumes don’t just dress character, they evoke history, royalty, and timeless elegance.