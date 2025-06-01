During Netflix's Tudum 2025 event, the streaming service shared a new promo for the highly anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things. The new promo revealed that the final season of the show will be split into three parts.

Three-part release schedule

The first part will consist of four episodes and will stream on Netflix on November 26. The next three episodes will drop on Christmas, and the series finale will drop on New Year's Eve. Netflix had done the same for the final season of Cobra Kai and Squid Game season 2.

Speaking about season 5, show co-creator Ross Duffer said, “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5, and that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.”

What can we expect in season 5?

Set in 1987, we see our heroes reunite to save the town of Hawkins after rifts to the Upside Down are reopened by Vecna and threaten to destroy the town. Meanwhile, the US government has put the town in quarantine, forcing Eleven to go into hiding. With time running out, William, Eleven, and the rest of their friends must unite and stop Vecna before it's too late.

An ensemble cast

The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

The new additions to the cast include Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. The fifth season of Stranger Things had gone through multiple delays, but now with a release date locked in, fans can look forward to returning to Hawkins.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 will stream on November 26, 5 PM PT, and Indian audiences can catch the show on the same day at 5:30 AM IST.