/Stranger Things season 5: Ahead of release, mysterious audio clip makes fans curious

The final and fifth season of Stranger Things is scheduled to release this year and fans are eagerly waiting for it to drop on the OTT platform as soon as possible. One of the beloved shows of Netflix, the streaming giant is turning up the excitement one notch higher by sharing an eerie audio clip and this has left everyone guessing.

Chilling audio clip keeps fans guessing for more!

A teaser is being circulated on social media in which listeners can catch a fleeting voice as the radio signal briefly scans past someone speaking. The message came with no explanation or recognizable dialogue which has left fans scratching their heads.

One user wrote, "I bet that it's the beginning of chapter 1".Another user wrote, "So, we're probably getting a season 2 recap, but from Will's POV?". "Maybe it could be at the military base, the monsters are breaking thru the plates that seal the rift", wrote the third user.

What do we know about Stranger Things season 5?

The fifth part of Stranger Things will see the Hawkins gang facing their most intense battle against Vecna as the Upside Down invades their town. It will also explore the mythology of the Upside Down and an attempt will be made to get all the answers which are lingering from previous seasons.

The series will feature Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Jamie Campbell Bower among others.

Season 5 will have eight episodes with the title reading, 'The Crawl,' 'The Vanishing of _____,' 'The Turnbow Trap,' 'Sorcerer,' 'Shock Jock,' 'Escape From Camazotz,' 'The Bridge' and 'The Rightside Up.' Netflix has officially announced that Stranger Things season 5 will be released in 2025. However, the exact release date has not been confirmed yet.