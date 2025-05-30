/Russell Brand sexual assault case: Katy Perry's ex-husband pleads not guilty, trial set for 2026

Comedian and actor Russell Brand over the years have all been in the headlines for his political views, and drug use. Brand who was recently charged with several sexual assault allegations has pleaded not guilty in a London court and the trial will begin in 2026.

Russell Brand denies sexual assault charges.

Russell appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court for a hearing in which he formally denied all the charges against him, including one allegation of rape, one allegation of indecent assault and another of sexual misconduct, and two further counts of sexual assault. All these allegations are related to four separate women that occurred between 1999 and 2005.

According to reports, Russell entered straight inside the court without speaking to any paps. After denying all charges, the comedian will now be waiting for more than a year for trial, which is scheduled for June 3, 2026. A pre-trial review has been reportedly scheduled for May 20, 2026.

All about Russell Brand

Brand first gained fame as a stand-up comedian before moving on to television, radio, and Hollywood films. He made his theatrical debut at the age of 15 in a school production ofBugsy Malone and then began work as a film extra. Brand attendedGrays Schooland in 1991, he was accepted to theItalia Conti Academy.

He had his first major role in the British comedy St Trinian's before starring in Hollywood comedies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, Arthur, and Rock of Ages among others.

His other notable works in Hollywood include Despicable Me 2, Paradise, A Royal Hangover, Brand: A Second Coming, Katy Perry: Part of Me, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Death on the Nile, and Catherine Called Birdy among others.