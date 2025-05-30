/Shakira's concert at Fenway Park in Boston cancelled hours before showtime; Know why

Bad news for Shakira fans! The concert at Fenway Park in Boston which was scheduled for May 30, i.e, today has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Apart from the pop singers Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn's performances at the park have also been cancelled.

Why was the concert cancelled just hours before the commencement?

According to reports, Boston Inspectional Services had revealed that the staging was not structurally sound during an inspection. The announcement was made just hours before the concert was set to begin and some had even arrived at the park to view their favourite singer.

Although the fans were told that they would receive funds through services, they were disappointed with the sudden turn of events. One user wrote, "So bummed!". Another user wrote, "Jesus! I hope this doesn't happen in Washington DC, I'm gonna be sooo mad if this happens!", wrote the third user.

More details about Shakira's world tour

Shakira is busy going around the world for her ongoing tour The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the seventh tour by the singer Shakira, which is in support of her 12th album of the same name. It commenced on February 11 this year at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio De Janeiro. It will conclude on November 16 this year at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

Shakira has given several hit tracks including Hips Don't Lie, Can't Remember You, Beautiful Liar, Chantaje, Loca, She Wolf and Waka Waka among others. She has made a significant impact on the music industry by infusing Hispanophone music into her songs, which made her gain fame at the global level.