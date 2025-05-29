J.K. Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reboot cast: 'I couldn’t be happier’

Since HBO Max announced the actors who will be playing the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in their upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, the internet has been buzzing with opinions. Now author of the book J.K. Rowling has broken her silence and shared her thoughts on the new "Big Three".

Replying to a fan asking the author to show support for the new actors, Rowling replied, "All three are wonderful. I couldn't be happier." This is not the first time J.K. Rowling has shown her support for the new cast.

When it was officially announced that Paapa Essiedu would be playing the role of Severus Snape, she responded to calls for his firing by saying, "I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series, and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

Meet the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione, and Alastair Stout plays Ron. HBO conducted auditions with over 30,000 child actors before they announced their decision via an Instagram post with the caption: “Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.”

What to expect from the upcoming series

The upcoming reboot is being helmed by Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on The Man in the High Castle and His Dark Materials. The first season, expected to premiere in 2026, will cover Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The rest of the cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.