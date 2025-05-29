Chris Hemsworth thanks MCU fans for their love and support with Legacy of Thor video| Watch

Chris Hemsworth thanked MCU fans for all their years of love and support for Thor and shared his excitement for Avengers: Doomsday. The actor shared a tribute video to the God of Thunder in a video titled Legacy of Thor. The video contains footage from the previous Thor films, BTS footage and interviews.

Thor’s MCU journey so far

Chris Hemsworth made his MCU debut as Thor in 2011 and would go on to appear in Avengers, Thor 2, Avengers: The Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. His last appearance in the MCU was in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

While Chris Hemsworth will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday, one of the few original MCU lead actors to return, this new video has sparked speculation online that Doomsday might be his last appearance as the God of Thunder. However, there have been reports that the actor has plans for a fifth Thor film.

What’s next for Thor?

According to insider reports, Thor 5 will be set after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released in 2027. Reports also claim that Chris Hemsworth wants Extraction director Sam Hargrave to take over from Waititi, who had hinted after the release of Love and Thunder that he was not interested in returning.

There are plenty of incredible Thor storylines the movie could explore, including the Thor vs Hercules clash that was set up in Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credit scene. But for now, Marvel fans will get to see Thor in action in Avengers: Doomsday, where he and his fellow Avengers will take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will also see the cast of the original X-Men movies reprising their roles one last time.



Avengers: Doomsday will be released worldwide on December 18, 2026.