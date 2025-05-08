MCU fans last saw Thor on the big screen in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, and we can look forward to seeing Chris Hemsworth wield Mjolnir in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but there might also be a new Thor movie in the works.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Two thumbs up': Dominique Thorne reveals that she got Robert Downey Jr. blessing for Ironheart

Extraction director eyed for Thor 5

According to a new report, Thor 5 is in the works and set after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released in 2027. The report also claims that Chris Hemsworth wants Extraction director Sam Hargrave to take over from Waititi, who had hinted after the release of Love and Thunder that he was not interested in returning.

Advertisment

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday rumoured to have surprise cameos from Marvel heroes and villains

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, "A source reached out, turns out Secret Wars won’t be the end of his story," they claim on X. "Thor 5 is in the works, no Taika this time, and Hemsworth’s pushing for Sam Hargrave (the Extraction guy) to take over."

Thor vs Hercules could be next

Advertisment

Considering the positive reactions Extraction and its sequel have gotten and Hargrave and Hemsworth’s solid work chemistry, Thor 5 could turn out to be great. There are plenty of incredible Thor storylines the movie could explore, including the Thor vs Hercules clash that was set up in Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credit scene.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr reunites with the Avengers cast for a special Thunderbolts screening

Marvel fans will have to wait a while to find out if this news turns out to be true. Till then, we can look forward to Avengers: Doomsday, where the God of Thunder will reunite with the Avengers to take on Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released worldwide on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary gears up for theatrical release in India