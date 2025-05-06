Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary is all set to release in all major Indian languages, marking the first film from the franchise to get a theatrical release in the country. The movie had its original release in August 2024 and is the 32nd film in the anime franchise.

Advertisment

Also Read: Dan Da Dan season 2: Find out when and where you can watch the exciting new season

Shin-chan befriends a dinosaur

In Our Dinosaur Diary, Shin-chan and his family visit an amusement park that has brought back dinosaurs from extinction. While visiting the park, Shin-chan befriends a baby dinosaur, which puts the very existence of the park in peril.

Advertisment

The release of Our Dinosaur Diary is to promote the planned theatrical release of the next entry in the franchise, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers. The movie will be the first entry in the franchise set in India and is scheduled to release in October.

Also Read: Who is Adam Strange? Will Poulter's rumoured role in the DCU

The next Shin-Chan movie will be set in India

Advertisment

In the upcoming film, Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers win a trip to India after a dance competition. During their journey, Shin-chan and his close friend Bo-chan stumble upon a mysterious nose-shaped backpack hiding a powerful secret. A sudden accident transforms Bo-chan into Bo-kun, a villainous figure whose newfound abilities threaten the world.

The film is directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, who has worked on several entries in the franchise, including Crayon Shin-chan: The Tornado Legend of Ninja Mononoke (2022). It is the 32nd animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.

Also Read: 6 Feel-good anime for your binge list

Time’s ticking! Dinosaurs are coming...🦖

Only 3 DAYS to go!!!

Shinchan and his gang are about to make this summer unforgettable.🔥



Catch Shin chan: Our Dinosaur Diary in theatres on May 9, 2025! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/kmoATDrg8F — PVR INOX Pictures (@PicturesPVR) May 6, 2025

Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary will hit the big screen across India on May 9, 2025.

Also Read: Coolie: The first teaser for Rajinikanth's action thriller pays homage to 1991's Thalapathi