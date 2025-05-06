Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter is rumoured to join James Gunn's DCU. The actor will be playing a fan-favourite DC hero and will make his debut in an upcoming show in the DCU lineup before starring in his own show.

Advertisment

Will Poulter is no stranger to the superhero genre, having played Adam Warlock in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor is reported to play the role of Adam Strange in the DCU.

Also Read: The DCU hits its first snag as upcoming Clayface movie script ordered to get complete overhaul

Who is Adam Strange?

Advertisment

In the comics, Adam Strange is an archaeologist who finds himself teleported to the alien planet of Rann and uses its advanced technology to protect it from extraterrestrial threats. Using a technology called the Zeta-Beam, Strange can travel vast distances almost instantly and has assisted the Justice League countless times.

Also Read: Peacemaker season 2: James Gunn drops the first teaser for John Cena's official DCU debut

Will Poulter may join the DCU

Advertisment

According to a report shared by @gunnverse on Instagram, "We may see Adam Strange in the new Green Lantern show for James Gunn’s new DCU! EXCLUSIVE: Midsommar and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter is in talks to play Adam Strange in DC Studios’ developing universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran, with the character set to lead a series for Max.

Also Read: "He is pretty damn good, but flawed': James Gunn and David Corenswet share insights on the upcoming Superman movie

If Poulter signs on, the plan is for Adam Strange to debut in another DCU project before headlining his own series, which is currently in the early stages of assembling a writers’ room. Several writers are circling the project, which is based on a basic story bible by Tom King and James Gunn, including Baran bo Odar, Christopher Yost, Beau Willimon, and Mark Protosevich."

The rumoured project that is mentioned in the report could be referring to the upcoming DCU show Lanterns, which is currently in production and expected to stream in 2026. The show stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Green Lantern's Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Also Read: New BTS pics from DCU's Lanterns give us the first look at Green Lantern John Stewart in action