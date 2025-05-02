Director James Gunn and David Corenswet shared a few insights into their version of The Man of Steel from the upcoming DCU movie Superman. Corenswet will be taking over the mantle from Henry Cavill. The movie will explore Superman's first year as a superhero in Metropolis.

A fresh take on Superman

Speaking to ABC, the director talked about his take on the iconic character, saying, "The film is a personal journey for Superman that’s entirely new. He’s a character who is pretty damn good, but flawed.”

Corenswet also shared his take on the role, saying, “He’s a public-facing character, he’s a symbol. There’s a presentational element to it because he does want to present an image of calm and authority. While he doesn’t always feel that way, he always wants to make other people feel that way as Superman.”

Superman's dynamic with Lois Lane

Gunn also talked about Superman's dynamic with Lois Lane, who will be played by actress Rachel Brosnahan. “He’s in love with her. She’s the one that needs the convincing in the relationship. It’s not him. You really see where he needs her in his life.”

Reactions to the internal test screenings for Superman were largely positive, with many praising the film’s tone, Gunn’s direction, and David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

The supporting cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

