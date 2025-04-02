The highly anticipated DCU series Lanterns is currently shooting in Atlanta, and a behind-the-scenes image gives fans their first glimpse of actor Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The image suggests that Stewart has not yet received his Green Lantern ring, as he is seen exiting a car while holding a gun.

What is the show about?

The series follows Green Lantern Hal Jordan, a member of the intergalactic law enforcement agency known as the Green Lantern Corps. He is sent to Earth to investigate a murder, where he encounters John Stewart, a former Marine who later receives a Green Lantern ring and becomes Jordan’s trainee.

Expanding the DCU

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his DCU debut in the upcoming Superman movie, is set to play a crucial role in Lanterns. The series will also introduce Sinestro, Hal Jordan’s former mentor turned nemesis, who was expelled from the Corps for abusing his power. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has hinted that the series will uncover a terrifying mystery that ties into the larger DCU narrative.

Aaron Pierre on the set of ‘LANTERNS’.



Showrunner shares insights on Lanterns

Showrunner Chris Mundy recently shared his thoughts on the project, stating, "The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material."

The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen. Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is expected to premiere on Max in early 2026.

