Mohanlal’s latest film, L2: Empuraan, has landed in yet another controversy, this time sparked by Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko. The MDMK General Secretary has called for a ban on the Malayalam movie, alleging that it portrays the Mullaperiyar Dam as unsafe.

Vaiko demands edits

In his statement, Vaiko pointed out that the film introduces a fictional dam named "Nedumpally" and suggests its demolition, drawing a direct parallel to the ongoing Mullaperiyar Dam issue. He also claimed that the movie falsely implies that the Travancore king was pressured by the British to lease the land for 999 years and that, despite the end of British rule and the monarchy, the dam continues to pose a threat to Kerala.

Vaiko has demanded that the filmmakers remove the controversial dialogue, arguing that it could create unnecessary panic among the people of Kerala. He further insisted that the Mullaperiyar Dam is structurally sound, citing the findings of a Supreme Court-appointed expert committee.

Empuraan gets 24 cuts

This is not the first time L2: Empuraan has faced controversy. The film recently underwent a voluntary re-edit after backlash from right-wing groups and BJP politicians over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The revised version of the movie features 24 cuts, including changes to the name of the villain, the removal of certain scenes, and the omission of a special title card thanking actor-turned-union minister (BJP) Suresh Gopi.

Despite these setbacks, L2: Empuraan continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. The film grossed ₹174 crores ($20 million) globally in its opening weekend, marking the highest opening for an Indian movie.

