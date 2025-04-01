The re-censored version of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan will be hitting theatres across India. The film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 27, 2025, facing backlash from right-wing groups over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

Advertisment

Also Read: L2 Empuraan Review: The Mohanlal & Prithviraj combo is ultimately a letdown

Changes in the re-censored version

The new version of the movie has undergone a total of 24 cuts, including changes to the name of the villain, the removal of certain scenes, and the omission of a special title card thanking actor-turned-union minister (BJP) Suresh Gopi.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Venom and Spider-Man crossover we never got, Tom Hardy shared insights on cancelled project

Producer defends decision to edit the film

L2: Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor addressed the media, clarifying that the decision to make the cuts was voluntary:

Advertisment

"There is no question of being afraid. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything that would hurt the sentiments of anyone."

He further added:

"If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors, and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance. So, we all jointly took the decision to carry out the edits. Around two minutes and some seconds' worth of scenes have been removed."

Lucifer 3 confirmed

Perumbavoor also denied recent claims made by filmmaker and BJP state vice-president Major Ravi, who alleged that Mohanlal had not seen the movie before its release. He confirmed that both he and Mohanlal were fully aware of the plot and that a planned third instalment in the franchise has been greenlit.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother says her son is being made a ‘scapegoat’ amid L2 Empuraan controversy

Empuraan is going strong at the box office

Despite the controversy, L2: Empuraan continues to break box office records. The movie surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava worldwide opening weekend collection of ₹164 crores ($19 million) by grossing ₹174 crores ($20 million) globally.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan surpasses Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, becomes the fastest Indian movie to cross $20 million