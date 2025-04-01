Despite its mixed reception, Sony's Venom franchise is still a favourite of superhero movie fans, particularly Tom Hardy's take on the character. When he made a surprise cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were hopeful that a crossover could take place.

But we never went beyond that, and fans never got a chance to see Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man go toe-to-toe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Venom and Spider-Man crossover was planned

However, Tom Hardy, who is currently promoting his new series MobLand, was asked in an interview by Playlist if there were any plans to make a crossover movie between Venom and Spider-Man. He revealed that a movie was planned but ultimately did not get made.

"We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun... Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids."

"Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are. And they don’t know why their favourite characters aren’t in films together."

Hardy reflects on his time as Venom

While fans may never get to see the two share the big screen and Sony has pulled the plug on its Spider-Man spinoff universe, Hardy looks back fondly on his time playing the iconic character, saying, "We poured all of ourselves into it within the remits of what we were allowed to do with him. And so the enjoyment of the work outweighed the limits of our possibilities with him because we just focused on what we were allowed to do. And we loved doing it."

As for MobLand, the series was created by Ronan Bennett and is a prequel to the hit TV series Ray Donovan and is currently streaming on Paramount+.

