New behind-the-scenes pictures of Tom Holland from the sets of Christopher Nolan's upcoming fantasy epic The Odyssey in Greece have surfaced online. Holland is rumoured to be playing Telemachus, the son of the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon.

Advertisment

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr. turned down Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey due to Avengers: Doomsday

Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s classic

The film is an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which follows Odysseus on his decade-long voyage home after the Trojan War. Cursed by Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, Odysseus and his crew must navigate a treacherous journey filled with mythical creatures and divine obstacles.

Advertisment

Telemachus, Odysseus’ son, struggles to rid Ithaca of his mother’s violent suitors, who have taken over the kingdom, believing Odysseus to be dead.

Tom Holland FIRST LOOK on The Odyssey Film Set. pic.twitter.com/7OM1FB5aMl — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) March 12, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Sadie Sink joins the cast of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4

Marvel has reportedly pushed back the release of Spider-Man 4 to prevent competition with The Odyssey, allowing Holland to focus on his role in Nolan’s highly anticipated film.

Robert Downey Jr. was also offered a part in The Odyssey but declined due to scheduling conflicts with Avengers: Doomsday.

Tom Holland Filming for The Odyssey. pic.twitter.com/riijEfXioY — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) March 12, 2025

Also Read: New BTS pics from Daredevil: Born Again sets up clash with Kingpin

Production and release details

The Odyssey is Nolan’s most expensive project to date, with a budget of $250 million. It will utilise cutting-edge IMAX technology to bring Homer’s legendary tale to life. Filming began in February in the United Kingdom and is currently underway in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton.

The Odyssey is set for a worldwide release on 17 July 2026.

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun’s old interview about romancing a child actress resurfaces amid controversy