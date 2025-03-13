Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink has officially joined the cast of Spider-Man 4 in an undisclosed role, further fuelling recent speculation that she may be playing the mutant Jean Grey from the X-Men in the upcoming film.

Jean Grey’s possible MCU debut

In the comics, Jean Grey is a powerful mutant with telepathic and telekinetic abilities and a key member of the X-Men. Sink’s casting aligns with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s recent statement that Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will begin introducing various X-Men characters, culminating in an X-Men movie after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sadie Sink’s Role in Spider-Man 4

According to a report by Deadline, Sink will play a major role in Spider-Man 4, which is already rumoured to feature several significant Marvel characters, including Doctor Doom, Venom, and Ghost Rider.

Tom Holland, who reprises his role as Peter Parker, commented on the project, saying, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

When is Spider-Man 4 coming out?

Spider-Man 4 will be the third film of Phase 6 of the MCU, with a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Production is expected to begin in 2025.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to hit the big screen on 31 July 2026.

