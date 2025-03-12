South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun, one of the country's biggest and highest paid actors, is in the middle of controversy over his alleged past relationship with late actress Kim Sea-Ron. The actress died by suicide a few months back, and her aunt has claimed that she was in a relationship with Kim Soo-Hyun for six years - from 2015 to 2021. The controversy intensified as it was claimed that Sae-ron was only 15 when she started dating Soo-hyun who was 27 at that time.

Old interview of Kim Soo-Hyun called out by fans

Amid the ongoing controversy, an old interview of the actor has resurfaced on social media. The interview took place during a promotional event for his K-Drama The Moon Embracing the Sun way back in December 2012. During a promotional event in Japan, Soo-hyun was joined by Han Ga-in and child actress Kim Yoo-jung. According to a report by the Korean media outlet TV Report, a particular comment Soo-hyun made referring to the 13-year-old Kim Yoo-jung at the event is now drawing flak for the actor.



At the event, Soo-Hyun was asked what Yoo Jung was like. The actor responded, saying, “I guess I previously thought of her as too much a baby. After seeing her in real life, I thought she was really confident and smart, and I didn’t feel like she was young. I can’t wait to see her mature and I think I’ll be able to soon meet her as partners in a drama."

Though the comment initially went unnoticed, it has now resurfaced amid allegations of Soo- Hyun’s relationship with Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor when they started dating. The comment has now led to widespread outrage. Many on the internet found his remark quite “unsettling" and “creepy". Others wondered why a grown-up man (he was 24 at the time of the interview) would anticipate working with a child actress as his romantic counterpart in a drama in the future.

One user said, “I mean, he said it when she was 13… that’s kinda weird no matter how you spin it.."

Another wrote, “I remember thinking at the time, why would you say that to a 13-year-old girl? But I didn’t go into it, I guess because of the good image he conveys… but the saying goes, we see faces, but we don’t know hearts…"

“Look at her reaction. She was probably uncomfortable every time they were together," pointed out another user.

Ever since the scandal related to Kim Soo Hyun unfolded, people on the internet have demanded a boycott of the actor, his projects and the brands he endorses.