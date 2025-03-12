Late Korean actress Kim Sae Ron is back in the news. Months after her tragic death, reports seem to suggest she had given a statement about being in a long-term relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. The statement comes on the heels of Kim Sae Ron’s aunt exposing their relationship, claiming the Queen of Tears actor began secretly dating her niece, who would have been a minor then.



However, Gold Medallist, the agency which represents Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron before her death, has dismissed her aunt’s claims.

Aunt claims Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were in relationship

Screenshots have surfaced online that allegedly indicated that the late actress confirmed their relationship. The leak has led to more criticism and rage against Kim Soo Hyun.



Kim Sae Ron’s aunt allegedly shared the screenshots in question with Garo Sero Institute, the YouTube channel that first broke the news. The late actress, who reportedly died by suicide, appears to be having a conversation with her cousin.

One part of the leaked exchange that’s now going viral on X shows Sae Ron’s conversation with her cousin, who claims how frustrated she is over journalists disturbing her about the rumoured relationship between the two stars. Sae Ron then shares an “official statement” she had prepared herself but had not released publicly.

The statement, first reported by Koreaboo, has Kim Sae Ron stating that she was in a relationship with the actor from 2015 to 2021.

Here’s Kim Sae Ron’s full statement

“Hello, this is Kim Sae Ron. Firstly, I wish to apologize to everyone and the industry staff who were affected and confused by my careless actions. Although the media is reporting the rumours which have been spread as falsehoods, I wish to clearly state that that is untrue. The photo uploaded on my Instagram Stories was taken in 2016, and we were dating from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021.

But Gold Medalist is currently claiming that ‘they don’t know my intentions behind uploading it,’ and this completely does not match up with what they have been doing. I hope that they can come to recognize and apologize for their misdoings which caused me harm when I was still with the company. As an actress whose image is consumed by viewers, I am leaving this post in the belief that people need to be told the truth.”

Kim Soo Hyun may lose it all

Amid the leaked chat and Kim Sae Ron's statement, actor Kim Soo Hyun is receiving a lot of backlash. The actor is known to have delivered some of the biggest hits in K-drama. From Netflix’s chart-topping Queen of Tears to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love From Another Star, Kim Soo Hyun was once the actor fans worshipped and placed on a pedestal.

But now he’s on the brink of losing it all. To make things worse, old posts about his ‘ideal type’ are resurfacing on social media.

One post, allegedly written back in 2008 on Cyworld, has received criticism for its possessive and emotionally charged tone. In the post, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly laid out his expectations from a partner, writing that she should “feel so sad because of me you’d want to give up everything and regret it all.”



He added that no matter who she looks at, “you should only be thinking of me,” and above all, “never doubt me.”

He went on to say, “Don’t get involved in my business, it’s annoying,” admitting he’s “good at swearing” and has a hot temper. “But when I need you, you have to be there, because I crave attention,” he continued, adding that his partner should be quick to catch on or “you’re dead if you try to teach me.”

Toward the end, he mentioned frequently getting sick and even referenced his health issues, saying, “I have ventricular tachycardia and might need surgery.” He closed with, “Try to love me… and if you can’t, just leave me coldly, so I can cry my heart out.”



Netizens react to Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Ever since the old posts have surfaced, fans have been demanding a complete boycott of Kim Soo Hyun.



Even global K-drama fans are turning their backs on the Queen of Tears star, disturbed by his alleged possessive and emotionally intense comments about relationships and his perception of an ideal partner. Many also accused him of grooming Sae Ron, who was a minor then.

“So allegedly Kim Soo Hyun (27) dated Kim Sae Ron (15) and had a six-year relationship with her. This guy is a GROOMER,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Oh god, I want to puke—he was my favorite until now.” A third chimed in, “Ewww, disgusting. Can’t even think.”

Others pointed to an alleged photo of Kim Soo Hyun kissing Sae Ron, saying, “That doesn’t look like a friendly gesture. She was right this man is problematic.”



Since Soo Hyun is linked to more than 18 major brands spanning various industries, including fashion, luxury, retail, cosmetics and finance, fans have threatened to boycott these companies if the actor’s contracts with them are not severed.



Some of the brands the actor is affiliated with are Prada (fashion), Homeplus (retail), Shinhan Financial Group (finance), Estee Lauder Companies (fragrance), KOSE - DECORTE AQ (cosmetics), YOU Beauty (cosmetics), HEBE Beauty (cosmetics), and Swatch Group – MIDO (watches).