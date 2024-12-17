New Delhi

K-pop star Hyesung, a member of the Vanner group, had to be relieved of his military service, only a month after he was enlisted in compulsory service. Hyesung was discharged after citing “medical reasons”, as per reports.

Soompi, KLAP Entertainment announced that Hyesung was admitted to a hospital two weeks after enlisting for a detailed examination. Later, the Military Manpower Administration determined that he was "unfit for active military service and required ongoing treatment".

"Medical reasons"

The statement read, "Hello, this is KLAP Entertainment. We would like to inform you that VANNER’s Hyesung was discharged from military service on December 16 for medical reasons. As previously mentioned, Hyesung, who has been dealing with panic disorder and mental health issues, was admitted to the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital two weeks after enlisting for a detailed examination.

"Based on the results of the examination, the Military Manpower Administration determined that he was unfit for active military service and required ongoing treatment, leading to his discharge on medical grounds. We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this sudden news to the fans who have been waiting for updates on Hyesung," it added.

The statement concluded with, “We fully understand the concern fans may feel regarding Hyesung. However, we kindly ask for your understanding that we are unable to provide any additional details beyond what has already been shared. Our company will continue to do our utmost to ensure that Hyesung can focus on his treatment moving forward. Thank you.”

K-pop star Hyesung had enlisted in November

Hyesung had enlisted in the military in November 2024.

Vanner is a Korean pop music band formed by VT Entertainment. The band comprises Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Sungkook, and Yeonggwang. They made their official debut on on February 14, 2019, with the studio album V.