Kim Soo Hyun has gone public with his response to rumours of him dating late actress Kim Sae-ron who died recently of an apparent suicide in her home last month. In February it was reported that Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home following a drunk-driving incident which put a lot of social pressure on her. The young actress is suspected to not have been able to take all the trolling and online hate that came her way following the incident.

Were Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae-ron dating?

Meanwhile, there are allegations that popular actor Kim Soo Hyun was dating the late actress before she died. Kim Sae-ron’s aunt posted a video claiming that she and Kim Soo were in a relationship since last six years. It began when she was just 15. Kim Soo apparently distanced himself from Kim Sae following her DUI case in 2022.

The aunt further accused Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, of contributing to Kim Sae-ron's financial struggles, which she claims played a role in her tragic death last month.

In response, Gold Medalist issued a strong statement, dismissing the accusations as “baseless and malicious.” The statement read, "The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false. These accusations, along with numerous other malicious claims against our company and Kim Soo Hyun, are entirely false, and we cannot overlook them. As such, we are reviewing the strongest possible legal actions against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false information.”

Mourning the loss of Kim Sae-ron, they said, "We are deeply heartbroken by the news of the late Kim Sae-ron's death, as she was once part of our company, and we mourn her passing. However, the dissemination of such false information by Garosero Research Institute directly continues the very same cyber harassment that caused her great distress during her lifetime."

Kim Sae-ron's death

Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found dead at her home in the Seongdong District of Seoul on February 16. Her death was ruled as suicide by police officials as per Korean media outlets.