South Korean singer and songwriter Wheesung was found dead at his north Seoul home on Monday. He was 43. According to a report in Soompi, the police and fire authorities arrived at his home around 6:29 PM KST on Monday after his family complained.



Authorities are currently investigating the cause of death of the artist, whose full name was Choi Whee-sung, the report further stated.

Advertisment

Wheesung's agency confirms news

Wheesung's talent agency, Tajoy Entertainment, also issued a statement confirming his death. "We are deeply sorry to share such heartbreaking and tragic news. On March 10, our beloved artist Wheesung passed away. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was subsequently pronounced deceased."



"The sudden loss has left his family, fellow artists at Tajoy Entertainment, and our entire staff in profound grief. It pains us deeply to deliver this devastating news to the fans who have always supported and loved Wheesung. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers so that he may rest peacefully," it said in the statement.

South Korean singer Anda reveals she's married and is a mother now, fans surprised



The agency also urged people to steer clear of "unverified rumours or speculative reports out of respect for his bereaved family".

Advertisment

About Wheesung

The singer made his debut in 2002 and then rose to fame as a ballad and R&B singer with hits like Insomnia, Can't We, and With Me. According to reports, he was scheduled to hold a concert alongside fellow ballad singer KCM in Daegu on March 15.



Last month, Korean actor Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in films such as A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere was also found dead at her home in Seoul.

Third South Korean pop star commits suicide in last two months



(With agency inputs)