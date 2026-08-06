Aliens seem to be swarming over the Moon, if a bunch of Ukrainian astronomers are to be believed. According to the team from the country's Main Astronomical Observatory, several UFOs are racing near the Moon, which they believe acts as a base for them. They saw more than 20 of them and claim they could reach Earth in 20 minutes. The non-peer-reviewed preprint states that "high-speed telescope footage from rural Ukraine captured faint, fast-moving specks" that they think are huge spacecraft moving at an unbelievable speed.

The paper states that the objects were captured by a high-speed camera shooting 20 frames per second. The observation was made from a rural area in Vinarivka, Ukraine, on September 7 and August 16, 2025. Boris Zhilyaev and his team claim the UFOs were moving at a speed of 11 km/s, or 39,600 km/hr. They appeared to be tethered to the Moon's surface. The researchers described them as "atmospheric", meaning they appeared stationary relative to the Moon's surface.

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They also called them "continental", hinting that they covered vast distances across the Moon at high speed. They estimated them to be nearly 40 kilometres wide, going by the reflectivity parameters. From Earth, they only appeared to be small specks only a few pixels across.

Claims of UFOs on Moon

Detailing what they saw, the researchers said that the objects flashed in repeating patterns lasting 0.1–0.5 seconds. Two of them, hundreds of kilometres apart, flashed in sync. Some of them, 22- 36 kilometres across, were shaped like a ring and rotated every three minutes. The motion produced centrifugal forces more than twice Earth's gravity. They also propose that the UFOs are using the Moon as a base to make the trip to Earth in almost 20 minutes.

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Criticism of the Moon UFO claims



The paper is filled with the most bizarre claims ever made, and the researchers linked to it admit that they cannot verify what they saw. The size and speed of the UFOs is based on the model they built to study their observations. Other scientists have also discredited the paper, stating that without multi-telescope distance measurements, these specks are far more likely to be optical artefacts, satellites in Earth orbit or merely atmospheric noise.

Team's previous paper on UFOs on Earth